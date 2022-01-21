Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Trailer: Romance, Bombshells, and More!

Life in Serenity will be tougher than ever on Sweet Magnolias Season 2!

Netflix on Friday dropped the first footage of the long-in-the-works new batch of episodes.

The trailer delves deep into what our favorite characters are up to, which means good and bad news for fans.

Maddie will grow closer to Cal on Sweet Magnolias Season 2, which is always a good thing.

Dana Sue is also questioning whether Jeremy or Ronnie is the best man for her.

Yes, the romance will be on full display.

It reads as follows:

As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car.

But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night -- surprises that reshape relationships all over town.

Friendships flounder.

Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity.

Everyone is affected.

But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag.

Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve?

Come pour it out and find out.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Chris Klein as Bill Townsend, and Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons.

The cast also includes Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox. Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, and Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley.

Netflix is dropping all 10 episodes of Sweet Magnolias Season 2 on Friday February 4, meaning fans will have gone almost two years without fresh episodes.

TV Fanatic will have you covered with episodic reviews on the premiere date, as well as interviews with the cast.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

