The Boys Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed!

It's been a long wait, but we finally have a premiere date for The Boys Season 3.

The highly anticipated Prime Video drama's premiere date was leaked by the show's Brazilian social media page.

There was a whole announcement video, so we're inclined to believe this video will arrive on the other Prime Video social media pages today.

As for the premiere date, it is June 3, 2022.

This means fans will have been without some of the baddest superheroes on TV for around 18 months.

It's unclear at this stage whether Prime Video will be launching all episodes at once instead of the weekly rollout adopted for The Boys Season 2.

The third season pickup was revealed ahead of the premiere of the sophomore season.

“Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys! The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material.

"We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus,” said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke.

"Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon, and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more.”

“Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys continue to deliver a wild and action-packed series full of surprises and can’t-miss moments that have made the series a global hit,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see where Eric takes The Boys and The Supes in Season 3, and to have Aisha Tyler join The Boys family as the host of Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys.”

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer.

Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break), and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter.

Looking ahead to the third season, Jensen Ackles is set to star as the original superhero.

