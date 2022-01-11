The Flight Attendant Season 2 Spoilers: Sharon Stone Joins as Cassie's Mom!

HBO Max's hit series The Flight Attendant is expanding its world on its forthcoming second season.

Per Deadline, the dramedy has cast Sharon Stone in a recurring capacity.

The Basic Instinct star is set to play Cassie's estranged mother, Lisa Bowden.

Cassie's alcoholism is said to have come between the mother and daughter, with the mother no longer having "any patience or goodwill to spear."

News of the arrival is sure to be welcomed by fans.

To date, we only got a glimpse of Lisa in a flashback on The Flight Attendant Season 1 Episode 6.

“hi mom , I 💜 you 😍😍😍😍 @sharonstone… seriously what life am I living,?!” Kaley Cuoco wrote on social media in response to the news.

The Flight Attendant was initially set to be a miniseries event, but thanks to critical acclaim and solid viewership, HBO Max sought out a second season.

It will find Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to the description.

"But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics," said HBO Max and HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys in December 2020 of the Season 2 order.

"We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season."

"I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

While The Flight Attendant Season 1 did have a self-contained case, there were some threads open for a follow-up.

A definite premiere date has not been set, but the series is penciled in for a summer bow.

In addition to Basic Instinct, Stone has appeared on Ratched, Law & Order SVU, Agent X, Mosaic, and Casino.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Are you prepared for the second season?

Hit the comments.

