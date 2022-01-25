The Lost Symbol Canceled at Peacock

Peacock is closing the book on Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol.

The streaming service has canceled the Robert Langdon prequel series after a single season.

“We were so proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story,” Peacock said in a statement.

“We’re grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international bestselling novel to life.”

The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

The cast includes Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Valorie Curry (Blair Witch), Sumalee Montano (10 Cloverfield Lane), Rick Gonzalez (Arrow), Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s Thirteen), and Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds).

The Lost Symbol was originally in the works at NBC, but it was pushed to Peacock ahead of launch.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming when it moved to Peacock.

“Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

News of the cancellation is somewhat surprising because it was thought to be a strong performer for the streaming service.

NBC even aired the series premiere to give it a bigger promotional push in November, but the streaming service appears to be moving in a different direction.

Peacock recently confirmed it was moving forward with a second season of the buzzy teen drama One of Us Is Lying.

The entire first season is available to stream on Peacock.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.