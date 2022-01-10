The Morning Show Renewed for Season 3 With a New Showrunner

The Morning Show will be back on the air for a third season.

Apple TV+ broke the news Monday that the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-fronted drama has been renewed.

There will be some changes behind-the-scenes as Charlotte Stroud (Homeland) has been confirmed as the new showrunner, taking over from Kelly Ehrin.

Ehrin will remain as a consultant on the series, and her relationship with Apple TV+ will continue through an overall deal.

“It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+.

“We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

“I’m excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show,” Stoudt said in a statement Monday.

“The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

The series has tackled the #MeToo movement and the pandemic throughout its first two seasons, and given the way the sophomore run ended, there are a lot of storylines simmering for the third season.

Apple TV+ typically makes renewal decisions earlier -- the series wrapped its second season in November.

But the search for a new showrunner and locking the A+ cast in for new seasons likely held up the official announcement.

The streamer has renewed For All Mankind, See, Servant, Truth Be Told, The Mosquito Coast, Foundation, Invasion, Little America, Trying, Ted Lasso, and Physical.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Stream the first two seasons now on Apple TV+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.