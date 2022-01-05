The Resident: FOX Sets Earlier Midseason Return!

We have some great news, The Resident fans!

FOX has set an earlier premiere date for the back half of The Resident Season 5.

The show was initially set to return Tuesday, February 1.

But the network has revealed the show will now return Tuesday, January 25, a whole week earlier.

The network made the announcement on Twitter.

"We're coming back in a big way," reads a tweet from the official account for the show.

If you watch The Resident online, you know the series has been firing from all cylinders this season.

Many medical dramas grow stale after their first few seasons, but The Resident remains one of the best medical dramas on the small screen.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 left fans with many questions after Bell turned to Conrad for assistance with his tremors and vertigo.

Despite Conrad seemingly finding a solution, the episode concluded.

Bell is such an integral part of the series, but we've already witnessed two huge exits in the last year, so anything can happen.

The cast of the hit drama includes Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton, and Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi.

The Resident will lead into the time-period debut of the new primetime soap Monarch, which will be coming off a football-fueled premiere a few days earlier.

FOX has switched things up in 2022 so far, with 9-1-1: Lone Star leading into the series debut of The Cleaning Lady on Monday.

The latter managed to more than double the performance of The Big Leap in the slot.

All eyes will be on Monarch to see how it holds up on Tuesdays out of The Resident.

What are your thoughts on the earlier premiere for The Resident?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.