The Resident: New Midseason Premiere Date Marks Another Delay for FOX Drama

The broadcast network has pushed back the premiere date for the back half of The Resident Season 5 to February 1.

That date was initially announced when the show went on hiatus late last year, but the network subsequently moved up the premiere.

"Our dearest besties: apologies for the scheduling changes, but we are pleased to announce that #TheResident will be back in a big way on February 1," reads a tweet on the official Twitter account for the show.

The cast of the hit drama includes Matt Czuchry as Dr. Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Dr. Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Dr. Kit Voss, Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton, and Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi.

The Resident will lead into the time-period debut of the new primetime soap Monarch, which will be coming off a football-fueled premiere a few days earlier.

FOX is looking to bring new shows into the mix in 2022, having launched The Cleaning Lady out of 9-1-1 Lone Star on Mondays.

The new show is holding up well.

The network has yet to renew The Resident for Season 6, but the show remains a hit, so it's just a matter of time before an official order is placed.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 10 left fans with many questions after Bell turned to Conrad for assistance with his tremors and vertigo.

Despite Conrad seemingly finding a solution, the episode wrapped up.

Bell is such an integral part of the series, but we've already witnessed two huge exits in the last year, so anything can happen with this show.

What we do know is that we're counting down the days until the show is back on the air.

The silver lining is that we might have less breaks for the rest of the season.

