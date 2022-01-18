The White Lotus Season 2 Cast: Who's Checking In?

The White Lotus Season 2 is beginning to take shape at HBO.

The breakout anthology series is quickly filling out its room ahead of the new season.

New series regulars for The White Lotus Season 2 include F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road).

They join previous announced cast members Michael Imperiolo and Aubrey Plaza, as well as returning freshman season scene-stealer Jennifer Coolidge.

The Hawaii-set opening season was a huge success for HBO, boasting an all-star cast, a compelling mystery, and more satire than we expected.

It broke through in a way most shows do not.

THR is reporting that The White Lotus Season 2 will be set in Italy, but HBO has yet to confirm the report.

Abraham is set to play Bert Di Grasso, elderly man on vacation with his son and grandson.

DiMarco, meanwhile, is set to play Albie Di Grasso, a college graduate traveling with his father and grandfather.

Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat on vacation with his friends and nephew.

Richardson is set as Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

Plaza, best known for her work on Parks and Recreation, will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and friends.

"A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise," reads the logline.

"But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself."

The first season also starred Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming when the renewal was announced.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.