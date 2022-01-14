TV Ratings: Pivoting and Call Me Kat Are No Match for Ghosts and B Positive

FOX's revamped Thursday night line-up is not performing well.

The second week of Joe Millionaire managed 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating -- down a bit vs. last week's final numbers.

Call Me Kat settled into its regularly scheduled slot with 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating, marking series lows for the Mayim Bialik-fronted comedy.

Pivoting followed with an embarrassing 1 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The two FOX comedies were well behind competing CBS comedies Ghosts (6.3 million/0.6 rating) and B Positive (4.8 million/0.5 rating)

Elsewhere on the night for CBS, Young Sheldon managed 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating.

United States of Al (4.8 million/0.5 rating) and Bull (4.4 million/0.4 rating) were both steady.

Walker returned from it holiday hiatus with 994,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on NBC, The Blacklist (3.3 million/0.4 rating), Law & Order: SVU (4.1 million/0.6 rating), and Organized Crime (3.2 million/0.5 rating) were all steady.

Women of the Movement averaged 3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- holding stead for ABC.

Companion series Let the World See followed with 2.5 million/0.4 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.