TV Ratings: Superman & Lois Rises in Earlier Timeslot; Naomi Launches Strong

The CW's rejigged Tuesday schedule got off the ground running.

Superman and Lois Season 2 Episode 1 moved to an earlier timeslot, and the numbers were very good.

The Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch-fronted drama secured 1.1 million total viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The total viewer tally was the best for the show since March, while the demo was the best since July.

After that, Naomi Season 1 Episode 1 held up very well, beginning with 800,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Over on NBC, This Is Us was down slightly, garnering 4.9 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

American Auto (2.4 million/0.5 rating) and Grand Crew (1.7 million/0.4 rating) were both up.

New Amsterdam, meanwhile, secured 3.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

ABC's Judge Steve Harvey held relatively steady in Week 2, drawing 4.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Abbott Elementary was also steady at 2.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Black-ish inched down to 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Queens limped along with 1.2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

FOX's Our Kind of People returned from its midseason hiatus at 1.1 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.