TV Ratings: The Cleaning Lady Drops

The numbers are in for Monday, January 11, 2022.

FOX's new drama The Cleaning Lady managed 3.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

These numbers mark a dive of 20% in the demo week-to-week.

The show is still doubling what The Big Leap did in the slot this season, so it is in a good place for renewal.

Any more slippage, and the road to renewal will become murkier.

9-1-1: Lone Star also took a hit, delivering 4.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Still, the 9-1-1 spinoff remains a strong option.

Over on NBC, Kenan averaged 1.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The show is not making a case for renewal and probably won't be back for a third season.

That's My Jam was steady at 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, while Ordinary Joe managed just 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The latter will not be back.

ABC's The Bachelor took a hit, dipping to 3.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The show remains a huge hit digitally, but the live ratings are beginning to sag.

