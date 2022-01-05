TV Ratings: This Is Us Final Season Premiere Takes Demo Win, FBI Leads in Total Viewers

The final season of This Is Us hit the air Tuesday night.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1 managed 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

The numbers mark the lowest-rated and least-watched premiere to date, but it is rare for anything to rise in today's TV climate.

The positive is that the numbers mark the best demo tally for the soon-to-conclude drama since February.

New Amsterdam returned at 3.3 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, steady with its fall finale.

Earlier in the night for NBC, American Auto (2.4 million/0.4 rating) and Grand Crew (1.6 million/0.3 rating) had weak results.

Over on CBS, FBI returned at 8.3 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, leading the night in the demo.

International (5.9 million/0.5 rating) and Most Wanted (5.3 million/0.4 rating) were both on the downside on the night.

Over on ABC, Judge Steve Harvey got off the ground running, managing a robust 4.9 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Abbott Elementary kicked off with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, with solid retention from its lead-in.

The final season of black-ish launched with 2.6 million viewers, returning on a steady note.

Queens, however, managed just 1.4 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The show is not performing well enough to be in contention for a pickup.

Enjoy it while it lasts.

FOX went with Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip, and the numbers were weak.

1.3 million viewers and a 0.3 rating is not good.

