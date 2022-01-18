Vikings Valhalla: Netflix Drops Blood-Soaked Trailer

Are you ready to head back to the war-ravaged world of Vikings?

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled our most extensive look at Vikings: Valhalla to date.

The highly-anticipated sequel picks up 100 years after the original series, telling a compelling new tale.

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)," the logline teases.

"As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

The series is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

From showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, VALHALLA is also executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri.

The cast includes Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), and David Oakes (Earl of Godwin).

Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard) also star.

The original Vikings aired from 2013-2020 on History Channel and Prime Video, and told a complete story.

A sequel is risky business, but the show seems poised to be a hit.

The trailer looks spectacular.

The series is set to touch down on Netflix on February 25.

Will you be watching?

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.