Vikings Valhalla: Netflix Drops Blood-Soaked Trailer

at .

Are you ready to head back to the war-ravaged world of Vikings?

Netflix on Tuesday unveiled our most extensive look at Vikings: Valhalla to date.

The highly-anticipated sequel picks up 100 years after the original series, telling a compelling new tale.

Vikings Valhalla Poster

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter)," the logline teases.

"As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

The series is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

Sam Corlett

From showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, VALHALLA is also executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri.

The cast includes Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), and David Oakes (Earl of Godwin).

Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard) also star.

Pollyanna McIntosh Snaphshot

The original Vikings aired from 2013-2020 on History Channel and Prime Video, and told a complete story.

A sequel is risky business, but the show seems poised to be a hit.

The trailer looks spectacular.

The series is set to touch down on Netflix on February 25.

Sutter, Leo

Will you be watching?

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Vikings Quotes

Ragnar: I have something to say. I did not become Earl because I aspired to be one. It came about because of other people's actions. And I did not become king out of ambition, but once again I had no choice as a result of other people's actions. But nonetheless, I am king. King Ragnar, that is my name. What does a king do Bjorn?
Bjorn: He rules.
Ragnar: Yes, good... he rules. And as a ruler, I have the last say. Me! Not you, not you and not you.

Ragnar: What do you see?
Bjorn: Power, the power of a king.
Ragnar: Power is always dangerous. It attracts the worst and corrupts the best. I never asked for power. Power is only given to those who are prepared to lower themselves to pick it up.

Vikings

Vikings Photos

Drama on a New Island
Ingrid is Happy - Vikings
A New Land - Vikings
Helping His Love - Vikings
The God Ivar - Vikings Season 6 Episode 16
Returning Home - Vikings Season 6 Episode 16

Vikings Videos

Vikings Mid-Season Premiere Date & Trailer: Bloodier Than Ever & A Surprise Return
Vikings Mid-Season Premiere Date & Trailer: Bloodier Than Ever & A Surprise Return
Vikings Season 5 Trailer: The End of Our World Is Near!
Vikings Season 5 Trailer: The End of Our World Is Near!
Vikings: Five Reasons to Watch
Vikings: Five Reasons to Watch
  1. Vikings
  2. Vikings Valhalla: Netflix Drops Blood-Soaked Trailer