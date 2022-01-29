Watch Blue Bloods Online: Cold Comfort

Did Frank manage to take down a dirty cop?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 13, things took an explosive turn when a string of allegations rocked the force.

A Violent Assault - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Erin helped out a friend who wanted to find out more about the death of a loved one.

As the mission intensified, they learned a shocking truth.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 13 Online

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 13 Quotes

Press called him a hero cop, Dad. What if it turns out to be the opposite?

Danny

Frank: I promise you where we're ready, we will have a press conference.
Mrs. O'Neill: Right. Everything by the book. Including sympathy for the victim.

