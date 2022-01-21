Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 11

at .

Was there a future for Bull and Marissa?

The pair went to war on Bull Season 6 Episode 11 when they had to go on opposite sides in the courtroom.

Taylor Is In Trouble - Bull

With her departure from the company, the rest of the team questioned Marissa's motives.

Elsewhere, Taylor's professional life worked against her during her custody battle with her ex-husband.

Watch Bull Season 6 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. Bull
  2. Bull Season 6
  3. Bull Season 6 Episode 11
  4. Watch Bull Online: Season 6 Episode 11