Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 11

at .

Did Voight manage to crack the case?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11, he enlisted a new informant to get to the root of what was happening on the streets of Chicago.

Ruzwater Gets the Rundown - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Atwater struggled to distinguish between his personal and professional life.

Elsewhere, Burgess had a shocking revelation for someone close to her.

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11 Quotes

All you shiny white folks? No, ma'am.

Kevin

Kim: When are we going to meet that mystery lady, Kev?
Kevin: Huh? Soon, real soon.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11 Photos

Trio of Besties - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11
Making a Decision - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11
Graffiti -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11
Drug Trafficking Case -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11
Stopping Drug Traffickers -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11
Smizing in Kevlar -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 9
  3. Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 11