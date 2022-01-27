Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 7 Episode 10

Did the Legends secure their future?

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 10, it was all hands on deck as everyone tried to take down the evil A.I. and her robo-soldiers.

Meanwhile, Sara decided to create an aberration that would allow the team to take back the Waverider.

Elsewhere, Behrad and Astra grew closer than ever.

How did it play out?

Use the video above to watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.