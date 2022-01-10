Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 10

How did it all end for Dexter Morgan?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10, the serial killer had to face up to the fact that he killed someone else.

Harrison was less than thrilled by the move, and set out to make a big decision.

Elsewhere, Angela tried to comprehend what happened, but did she go too far to save someone she loved?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.