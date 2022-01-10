Watch Dexter: New Blood Online: Season 1 Episode 10

How did it all end for Dexter Morgan?

On Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10, the serial killer had to face up to the fact that he killed someone else.

Father & Son - Tall - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10

Harrison was less than thrilled by the move, and set out to make a big decision.

Elsewhere, Angela tried to comprehend what happened, but did she go too far to save someone she loved?

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

Dexter: You're right.
Harrison: I don't want to be right! I want to be normal.

Don't worry about me. I am the phoenix. I rise from the ashes.

Dexter

It's Cold Outside - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10
Keep Calm and Murder On - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10
Father & Son - Tall - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10
Dexter confronts Harrison - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10
Angela Contemplates - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10
Logan & Dexter - Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 10
