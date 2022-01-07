Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Stabler manage to work with Wheatley?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 10, a dramatic turn of events found the sworn enemies trying to track a cybercriminal.

As the case intensified, they had to rely on each other for survival.

Meanwhile, Kilbride worked with Nova, leading to a big break in a cold case.

What did it mean for the future of Wheatley?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.