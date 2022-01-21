Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Stabler manage to defend his actions?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12, his actions were called into question after what happened to Wheatley.

Bell stepped in to offer assistance, but was it enough to save her friend's career?

Meanwhile, Jet and Malachi worked on a plan to take down Wheatley once and for all.

