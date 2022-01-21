Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Did Stabler manage to defend his actions?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12, his actions were called into question after what happened to Wheatley.

Are Cell Towers Down? - Law & Order: Organized Crime

Bell stepped in to offer assistance, but was it enough to save her friend's career?

Meanwhile, Jet and Malachi worked on a plan to take down Wheatley once and for all.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Bell: These guys will never acknowledge the possibility since it'll cause a panic in the markets.
Stabler: Imagine the panic when it turns out to be true.

I think they're hiding what they don't know yet what they're hiding.

Jett

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Ethical Hacking - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12
One Step Ahead - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12
Wheatley Confronts McClane - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12
Elliot Has Therapy - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12
An Escaped Hacker - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12
Stabler Vs Angela - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 12
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 2 Episode 12