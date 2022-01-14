Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 11

Did Benson find out the truth about her son?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 11, the drama mounted as a Benson learned her son was being bullied.

In her quest for answers, she was left reeling.

Meanwhile, a young boy disappeared after meeting up with an online gamer.

The team set out on a dangerous mission to get the truth.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.