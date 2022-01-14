Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 11

at .

Did Benson find out the truth about her son?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 11, the drama mounted as a Benson learned her son was being bullied.

A Missing Gamer Boy - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 11

In her quest for answers, she was left reeling.

Meanwhile, a young boy disappeared after meeting up with an online gamer.

The team set out on a dangerous mission to get the truth.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 11

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 11 Quotes

Tino's Dad: He's not with Mami.
Carlos: Maybe he went out.
Tino's Dad: Where would he go? He's eight.

Benson: So, Noah, you want to tell me what was going on when I picked you up from Annie and Hudson's?
Noah: I don't want to talk about it.
Benson: What's that red mark on your neck?
Noah: If I tell you, will you stop asking?
Benson: Of course. Honey, you can tell me anything.
Noah: Hudson's a jerk, okay? He put his dog collar on me and he made me get in the dog cage and eat his food. And I don't want to talk about it anymore.

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 11

