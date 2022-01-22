Watch Nancy Drew Online: Season 3 Episode 12

Did the Drew Crew manage to take down Temperance?

On Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 12, the kids at the Youth Center were in mortal danger thanks to a hex cast on them.

Meanwhile, the resolution to the Frozen Hearts mystery was within grasp, but Nancy learned a harrowing secret.

Elsewhere, the Drew Crew were left in shock after a sudden revelation about one of their own.

Use the video above to watch Nancy Drew online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.