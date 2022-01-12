Naomi

Naomi

Tuesdays 9:00 PM on The CW

Watch Naomi Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

How did Naomi McDuffie get her superpowers?

On Naomi Season 1 Episode 1, a student found her life turned upside down.

It's A Bird... - Naomi Season 1 Episode 1

With the teen experiencing sudden bouts of fainting, her parents started to entertain the possibility there was something off with their daughter.

Naomi and her friends set out on an expedition to find out more about what was happening in town.

Watch Naomi Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Naomi online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Naomi Season 1 Episode 1

Naomi Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Nathan Smiles - Naomi Season 1 Episode 1
Walking To Town - Naomi Season 1 Episode 1
Naomi Smiles - Tall - Naomi Season 1 Episode 1
Mysterious Dee - Naomi Season 1 Episode 1
Zooming In - Naomi Season 1 Episode 1
It's A Bird... - Naomi Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Naomi
  2. Naomi Season 1
  3. Naomi Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Naomi Online: Season 1 Episode 1