Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 13

What happened to Maggie?

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 13, the investigation into the kidnapping left everyone in shock.

Meanwhile, Whistler had a score to settle after being ousted from the case.

Did she manage to get through to Lucy before it was too late?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Hawai'i online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.