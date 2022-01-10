Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 8

Did the NCIS manage to save Kensi?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 8, Kensi was kidnapped by a mysterious militia group.

Backyard Plans - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 7

The deadly encounter happened as she tried to get some migrants across the border.

Meanwhile, Callen had a blast from the past that allowed him to make a decision about his future.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 8 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 8 Quotes

Kensi: Maybe I'm one of the good [coyotes].
Rosa: There's no such thing.

Fatima: Have you seen your feet?
Deeks: Yeah, they're not great.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 8

