Watch NCIS Online: Season 19 Episode 11

Did the NCIS find out the truth?

NCIS Season 19 Episode 11 kicked off with a small boat of wounded Navy officers arriving on U.S. soil. leading to big questions.

The NCIS realized there was terrorist activity and had to adapt accordingly.

Meanwhile, Agent Knight took a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos of the mission for her niece's grade school class.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.