Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Did Tariq secure his future?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9 found Ghost's son in a lot of trouble as he set off on a mission for survival.

In the Courtroom - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8

Tate had some big plans to save his life, but what did it mean for someone else they cared about?

Meanwhile, Monet had to rely on Mecca to help salvage her family.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Tariq: It’s me.
Tate: About damn time. You know how many nervous shits I had to breathe through in here?

Mecca: Congratulations, Cane. You my number two now. That means you live here and you keep the place secure. This gives you access to everything.
Cane: It tells you where I’m at 24/7?
Mecca: Yeah, well there’s that. Come on, Cane. You should be pleased. This is a fucking promotion, man.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9 Photos

Siblings Together - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9
Effie Waits - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9
Zeke Looks Over - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9
Making Calls - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9
Lauren Reacts - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9
Tariq Prepares - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 9
