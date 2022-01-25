Watch Snowpiercer Online: Season 3 Episode 1

Was there a way forward for the team?

On Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 1, Wilford's arrival on the train left everyone reeling about the changes.

Meanwhile, Layton's pirate train continued its dangerous quest for warm spots.

However, all of the heroes went up against something they never thought existed.

Elsewhere, Melanie's life was on the line after being left for dead.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.