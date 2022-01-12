Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 1

at .

How did Lois feel about the arrival of her daughter from another earth?

On Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 the Kents opened their home to the Irons family, leading to some shocking developments.

Clark Moves On - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Clark found himself in trouble with the DEO's new lead after delivering a submarine to North Korea.

Elsewhere, Jonathan counted down the days to Sarah's return.

Did she even care about him?

Watch Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Things haven't been okay for months, and I have been blaming you.

Lois

Candice, please leave right now. Jordan, get your shirt on and meet me downstairs.

Lois

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 Photos

A Super Bad Time - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1
Clark Moves On - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1
Kyle Returns to Town - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1
Clark Questions Everything - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1
John Returns - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1
Natalie at School - Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1
  1. Superman & Lois
  2. Superman & Lois Season 2
  3. Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1
  4. Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 1