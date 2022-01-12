Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 1

How did Lois feel about the arrival of her daughter from another earth?

On Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 the Kents opened their home to the Irons family, leading to some shocking developments.

Meanwhile, Clark found himself in trouble with the DEO's new lead after delivering a submarine to North Korea.

Elsewhere, Jonathan counted down the days to Sarah's return.

Did she even care about him?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.