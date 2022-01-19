Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Did Clark manage to find the cause of his visions?

On Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 2, the truth about his visions came to light as a shocked Lois made a surprise call.

Meanwhile, Lana received some unexpected news that could change everything in town.

Elsewhere, Lois and Chrissy were at odds over how to run the paper.

Use the video above to watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.