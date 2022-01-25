Watch The Bachelor Online: Season 26 Episode 3

Did Clayton find out the truth?

The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 3 kicked off with a wild rumor about one of the women threatening the rest of the process.

Clayton was given the option to take back a rose, signaling a major shift inside the mansion.

Meanwhile, Becca Kufrin stopped by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for a one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles.

Elsewhere, Nicole Eggert arrived at the mansion to help out with a double date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.