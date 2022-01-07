Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 7

What really happened following Elizabeth's death?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7, a series of flashbacks revealed how Ressler got his new job and moved on.

Meanwhile, we also learned what became of Red after the person he raised died in his arms.

How did the flashbacks change the story for everyone?

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7 Quotes

Ressler: This looks like a nice little town.
Lauren: It's certainly little.

I think Liz would want us to look forward, not back. I hope you can do that too.

Harold [to Ressler]

