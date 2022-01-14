Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 8

Did Dembe really betray Red?

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 8, Red embarked on a fact-finding mission to get caught up.

Ressler Reminiscing - The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 7

Meanwhile, the death of a professional tennis player led the Task Force to a doctor who could be fixing odds.

Elsewhere, Ressler's struggle to stay sober put him on the outs with the team.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 8 Quotes

You were so down this morning. I'm hoping this will raise your spirits.

Red [to Merce]

I'm glad you shaved. I'll take it as a sign you have nothing to hide.

Park [to Ressler]

