Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Thony manage to sever ties with the crime syndicate?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2, tensions mounted as the FBI started to close in on Thony.

However, her son's health declined, making her question whether it was a necessary evil to work with the syndicate.

Meanwhile, things turned violent during a weapons exchange when inventory gas went missing.

Did Arman find the thief in time?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.