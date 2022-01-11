Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Thony manage to sever ties with the crime syndicate?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2, tensions mounted as the FBI started to close in on Thony.

Are You In? - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2

However, her son's health declined, making her question whether it was a necessary evil to work with the syndicate.

Meanwhile, things turned violent during a weapons exchange when inventory gas went missing.

Did Arman find the thief in time?

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2 Online

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Arman: We’re going to work this out. No one is trying to cheat you.
Matteo: This is not a problem, Victor. We can get your guns.

Garrett: You were close enough to go to his funeral and get his daughter a gift?
Thony: Theo was a single dad. He didn’t know what to get for a 16-year-old girl. He asked for my help. I wanted to make sure she got it.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 2

