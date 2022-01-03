Watch The Equalizer Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did McCall manage to help a deported woman?

On The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 8, the sleuth received a worrying phone call from a concerned mother.

Meanwhile, Bishop stepped in to help when Harry was imprisoned, leading to a surprising turn of events.

Elsewhere, Delilah had some concerns about the trajectory of her mother's career.

Use the video above to watch The Equalizer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.