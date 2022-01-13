Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Straight Questions, Straight-Ish Answers

Did Heather manage to get through to Jen?

On The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 6, the ladies wanted to know more about Jen's marriage.

With rumors running rampant, there was a lot of drama.

Elsewhere, Emily made a surprising admission to one of her friends.

What was the response to it?

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Orange County online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.