Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 1

What did we learn about Rebecca?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1 took us on another wild trip to the future, revealing a long-held Pearson family secret that divided the family.

In the present, the Big Three found themselves questioning what they knew about each other when a secret threatened to tear them apart.

Kate continued to move on from Toby, but something pushed her back toward him.

