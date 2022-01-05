Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 1

What did we learn about Rebecca?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1 took us on another wild trip to the future, revealing a long-held Pearson family secret that divided the family.

Dress Shopping - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16

In the present, the Big Three found themselves questioning what they knew about each other when a secret threatened to tear them apart.

Kate continued to move on from Toby, but something pushed her back toward him.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Kevin: People thought it was a bad idea, me moving closer to you after you jilted me at the altar.
Madison: I did not jilt you at the altar.
Kevin: You jilted me. But now look at us.

Rebecca: Is it just me, or is this going to go down in history as one of the all-time great songs?
Jack: All-time great bands. Aero Speedwagon is the new Beatles.

