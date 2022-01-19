Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 3

What really happened between Jack and Kevin?

On This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3, Jack and his kids embarked on a trip to the movies.

By the end of the movie, Kevin was missing and nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Rebecca found herself questioning her husband's motives as some big changes arrived for the Pearson family.

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.