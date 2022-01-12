Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 14

Did James and Brock manage to make things right with one another?

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 14 picked up in the immediate aftermath of their fight.

With the two Toms trying to mediate, all attention turned to the upcoming nuptials between Scheana and Brock.

However, Lala was less than thrilled to learn that Brock wanted her and Randall to foot the bill for the event.

Use the video above to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.