Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did Sheldon enjoy life away from home?

On Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 10, Sheldon snagged a dorm room to himself at college.

Meanwhile, Meemaw gained an unwanted business partner who made her question her business plans.

Elsewhere, Mary tried to get through to George Sr. that there was more to life than work.

What did he say?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.