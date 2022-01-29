What to Watch: Murderville, Pam & Tommy, Reacher

Action, comedy, drama, and little something in between.

There's a lot of excitement on the schedule this week, including premieres on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon with Murderville, Pam & Tommy, and Reacher.

Get ready to plan your schedule with what to watch this week!

Saturday, January 29

8/7c Janet Jackson. (Lifetime)

The conclusion of the two-night, highly-anticipated, documentary special concludes with more footage, interviews, behind the scenes, and much more from the infamously private Princess of Pop herself.

We finally get an insider look and hear firsthand from Janet details about her family, brother, career, and the infamous wardrobe malfunction that led to her getting blackballed for years.

It’s must-see viewing for fans and/or music aficionados.

Sunday, January 30

8/9c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

The penultimate episode has arrived. And it’s a doozy.

Mecca starts to put his plans into place, while Monet struggles with the fallout from the dinner from hell.

Elsewhere, Tariq is forced to depend on Tate in one of the most pivotal moments of his life.

9/8c Euphoria (HBO)

There’s a lot of drama ahead for everyone on Euphoria.

Rue is on quite the downward spiral, and it will be difficult to watch.

After dipping into Laurie’s stash of drugs, she will be on the hook to pay up.

The official teaser shows certain characters attending a funeral. Make of that what you will.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

One teen willt take joyriding to a whole new level when he steals a police helicopter and flies it around L.A.

Of course, the most pressing issue is that it’s on the brink of running out of fuel, and Nolan and Chen must do whatever they can to get that chopper out of the sky before someone dies.

Meanwhile, the sole rookie remaining on the series is back, partnered with Harper, Thorsen must stand guard at a hospital to protect a cop killer.

Monday, January 31

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Fanatics, we regretfully must remind you that the Ice Storm is STILL going on, and we have at least one more episode devoted to this climate-themed saga.

And from the looks of things, T.K’s condition is worsening, to Carlos’ horror (though Rafael Silva is about to give us some great performances), and Owen still doesn’t seem to know about his son.

But Owen is at least on hand to help the search for Grace since she and Billy are stuck in the storm while Grace is in labor. If Judd doesn’t make it to Grace in time to see his precious baby girl born, we’re rioting!

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

While the action continues aboard TWO trains for the moment, this week will show us just how close they are to each other. Just who is chasing whom now?

The Last Survivor has a story to tell. What will it be? Is Layton’s near-death vision a sign of hope for the future?

Meanwhile, in Wilford’s world, there are distractions and plots and weapons, oh my. Prepare to brace, my friends.

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

Violence erupts as the conflict escalates between the 4400 and their detractors.

Mildred confronts the Rev in a bid to get her powers back.

How will Manny figure into everything? Does he have the answers that the 4400 so desperately crave?

Don’t miss another thrilling episode of 4400!

9/8c The Gilded Age (HBO)

Tables are being set for all manner of slights, misunderstandings, and burgeoning romances.

An old friend comes to visit Marian. Oscar sets his sights on a wealthy target. Mrs. Bauer gets in trouble.

Mrs. Russell suffers a crushing insult, but Mr. Russell defends her honor with a bold move that cements their standing in New York society. It’s The Gilded Age in all its splendor!

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter Gracie guest-star as potential donors for Luca.

With Luca’s health worsening again, Thony turns to the only person she can – Arman. Will he help her?

Garrett makes even more demands of Thony, throwing her into an even more dangerous situation.

10/9c Promised Land (ABC)

Oh, the drama has only just begun with the Sandoval family!

Mateo spilled the merlot about Joe’s real identity, and it’s just enough fuel for the covert power dynamic of Margaret and Antonio as they continue scheming to take over the vineyard.

Meanwhile, Lettie is hiding secrets of her own about Billy’s return. If you thought the premiere of this addictive twist-filled drama was juicy, brace yourselves for this all-new episode.

Tuesday, February 1

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

FINALLY! The Resident is back after a hiatus that felt interminable, and we get to learn what’s really going on with Bell!

If you think for a second that they’ll take it easy on us with the feels, then you need to remember this is The freaking Resident. As if the Bell news isn’t emotional enough, Conrad gets too close to a case when a recipient of Nic’s heart needs help.

Also, as AJ’s mother continues to get worse, he does not handle it well.

8/7c FBI (CBS)

FBI Tuesdays returns and the team is under pressure, to put it lightly.

They’re on the hunt for a serial bomber in NYC, and Maggie goes undercover with a suspected group to learn what’s the next target before it’s too late.

It sounds like an explosive hour and not worth missing.

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

Now that her parents have come clean, Naomi has to deal with their perceived betrayal.

Meanwhile, Naomi continues to work with Dee, and decides that it’s time to confront Zumbado.

She also finds it difficult to balance her everyday life as a teenager and the new realities of her identity.

9/8c Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Seriously, if you haven’t jumped on the Abbott Elementary craze by now, then you’re simply missing out. It’s living up to every bit of its hype.

Janine gets a win when she somehow manages to convince Ava that they should have a gifted program for the students, but somehow, Jacob is the one in charge.

Meanwhile, partners in crime and Abbott Elementary OG’s, Barbara and Melissa delve into their personal lives when Barbara tries to convince Melissa to start dating again.

"It's no big deal" = It's a 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 big deal. Stream #AbbottElementary on Hulu now! pic.twitter.com/0eImvaCfPZ — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) January 26, 2022

10/9c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

The countdown until Julian McMahon’s final episode begins, so we should bask in the episodes and treasure the character before his departure.

The team dives into a case where they must search for an infamous Columbian druglord who somehow manages to escape the prison.

On a personal front, Kristin begins to open up to her ex-husband about her past.

Wednesday, February 2

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were the IT couple of the mid to late ‘90s, but their good fortune was challenged by a disgruntled contractor bearing a grudge.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan embody Pam and Tommy as genuinely in love and not deserving of having their most intimate moments played for the world without their consent.

Pam & Tommy is an unflinching look at a crime that changed the couple and the world forever!

10/9c Astrid and Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

Now that the girls know the true danger of monster hunting, they need to prepare better for the future monsters

A new monster gives Astrid and Lilly another run-in with trouble.

Meanwhile, the girls are still being bullied at school

8/7c Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

It’s back! After a two-year hiatus, the celebrity edition of one of the most popular reality shows kicks off.

The cast is lacking after all of the pre-season “leaks,” but hey, we’re getting a season of Big Brother that isn’t filled with 20- to 30-year-olds. That’s a major positive!

With real housewives, people in the orbit of the Kardashians, an Nsync member, and more, it should be a lot of fun!

Check out the full cast below.

Thursday, February 3

Murderville (Netflix)

Will Arnett stars as a Terry Seattle detective with a funny bone.

For this unique series, he’s joined by celebrity guest stars that don’t get a script, so improvisation is on the menu!

Guest stars include Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone.

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

The midseason finale finds our young crew of intrepid adventurers back where they started on Tars Lamora, desperately seeking a way to save and liberate all the Unwanted the Diviner enslaved to work the mines.

Can Gwyn outwit her father and Drednok on board the U.S.S. Protostar?

Will the truth about the Vau Na’kat and this strange and powerful Federation ship finally be revealed? Tune in and find out!

8/7c Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 (NBC)

The United States is sending a record 222 athletes to the Winter Games this year!

The games kick off with one of the biggest events, the figure skating team event. Thursday includes the Men’s short program and the rhythm dance.

Come watch Team USA medal in one of their favored events.

10:30/9:30c (Freeform) Single Drunk Female

Both Sam and James face their demons on Saint Patrick’s Day, the biggest drinking day of the year.

Brit finally gives Sam a chance to rekindle their friendship, so Sam faces some of her hardest triggers.

James needs Mindy’s help when he loses his keys on Saint Patrick’s Day and it triggers old memories.

Friday, February 4

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

With mysteries and clues continually popping up, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) interviews the mysterious trainwreck Chelsea (Ilana Glazer), who sheds light on the night’s events in the style of a psychological thriller. It’s an unexpectedly dark – but still hilarious – episode of The Afterparty!

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix)

When Sweet Magnolias season 2 premieres, we’ll finally learn who was in the car accident, and that’s just the beginning. Dana Sue’s and Helen’s romances are the talk of Serenity and small towns love gossip. Issac finally learns who his birth parents are, and Noreen gives birth. How will these developments affect Serenity?

Reacher (Amazon)

Fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series will be thrilled with the latest adaptation. The HIGHLY anticipated eight-episode season is based on the first novel The Killing Floor.

Titans star Alan Ritchson already has a leg up in the adaptation based on physicality, playing the cocky military veteran and drifter who gets accused of murder in a small Georgia town and must prove his innocence.

While the series may be dry and falls short of the hype, with some impressive fight sequences and a great respect and dedication toward the source material, it’s still an entertaining binge.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.