Wolf Like Me Trailer: Isla Fisher and Josh Gad Share a Dark Connection in Peacock Drama

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad are a match made in TV heaven.

Peacock dropped the full-length trailer for its forthcoming dramedy Wolf Like Me, and it has all the makings of breakout success.

"Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife," reads the official logline.

"Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone."

"The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs."

Indeed, the trailer highlights these two being brought together, but viewers should also prepare for a lot of drama.

The connection between them burns bright, for sure, but there's also the issue of what happened to Mary's husband.

The two being brought together is quite the surprise, and given the circumstances, you can see why they would be bonded.

Mary crashes into Gary's car, almost killing him and his daughter.

Some time later, Mary stops by Gary's home to check in, and there is some banter between the pair as they grow closer.

“I'd love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it's going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it's going to shock and surprise people," said Abe Forsythe, series creator/ executive producer/ director:

"You get to the end of every episode and there's a reason that you have to keep watching.”

The behind-the-scenes talent includes names from Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Elements from both series are heavily present in the first-look footage.

The series is set to premiere with all six episodes on Thursday, January 14.

Check out the full trailer below.

