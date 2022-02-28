1883 Surprise: Yellowstone Spinoff Was a Limited Series, According to Creator

Despite Paramount+ ordering more episodes of Yellowstone spinoff 1883, the series will not be back for a second season at the streaming service.

Just one day after 1883 Season 1 Episode 10 dropped on the streaming service, the creator dropped the news that the show was only ever supposed to tell a closed-ended story.

“I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey,” Taylor Sheridan confirmed to Deadline.

“I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily ever after, or didn’t.”

“For me, as a storyteller it feels close-ended,” Sheridan said of the first Yellowstone spinoff.

“I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”

The "different era," is 1932, which landed a formal pickup during the Paramount+ investor day earlier this month.

That same day, the streaming service said that more episodes of 1883 were on the way, leading to much confusion about the future of the series.

1883  follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

The series starred Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, and Dawn Olivieri.

Given the way 1883 Season 1 concluded, it makes sense to know that the show will not be returning in its current form.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know the Duttons are a powerful family with a storied past.

Taking the action to 1932 should switch things up, and offer something new to fans of the franchise.

In addition, another spinoff set in the present, 6666, is in the works.

1883 broke out in a way spinoffs rarely do, solidifying itself as a standalone series.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

