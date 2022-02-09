9-1-1: Former Star Rockmond Dunbar Sues Producers Over Vaccine-Related Exit

Rockmond Dunbar has filed a lawsuit in federal court following his abrupt exit from 9-1-1.

TMZ first reported the news in which the actor accuses the show's producers of discriminating against him with their COVID vaccine mandate.

The star alleges that the discrimination stems from 20th Television and Disney not approving his religious and medical exemption from the COVID mandate employed by the show.

Furthermore, the suit alleges that his ouster from the series did damage to his career.

It also states that other non-Black employees' requests were given the green light, but his were not accommodated.

In a statement, 20th Television said: "To ensure safe working environments at our productions we have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process.

"While we will not comment on any one individual, each request for exemption is given a thorough review and we grant accommodations consistent with our legal obligations."

"There are no differences in our process or decision-making based on an employee's race."

Dunbar appeared on 9-1-1 since its debut in 2018, and was written out of the show in November.

“I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer," the star said in a statement to Deadline.

"My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now," the statement continues.

"I’ve been an actor in this business for 30 years, but my greatest roles are as a husband and father to our four small children."

"As a man that walks in faith, I look forward to what the future holds," it adds.

"I have enjoyed the last 5 seasons with this wonderful cast and crew and will cherish the time I’ve been blessed to spend with this series and wish everyone involved nothing but the best.”

9-1-1 airs Mondays on FOX.

