9-1-1 Trailer: FOX Drama Teases Big Return, Arielle Kebbel's Arrival, & More!

The drama on 9-1-1 is heating up.

FOX on Monday dropped our first look at the back half of 9-1-1 Season 5, and it looks like we're in for a treat.

The series left fans with a lot of cliffhangers with its fall finale, and there will be a lot to unpack on the spring premiere.

The good news is that Chimney and Maddie are very much back in the mix.

Their returns were heavily expected, but there have been many questions about what will become of them.

If you watch 9-1-1 online, you know that Maddie skipped town after leaving her baby at the fire station.

Chimney has been trying to find her ever since, leading to questions about their future.

“I’m sure that you are confused, hurt, and probably really scared. I don’t know what to say. You don’t need to go to the police or come looking for me. I’m not in any danger and no one is making me do this,” Maddie said.

“But Jee is not safe with me."

"Not now, and maybe — I know that you’re going to take really good care of her," she added.

"And she’s better off without me. I love you. I love both of you, and I’m really sorry.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt teased her return to the series in January, sharing photos of her getting ready to shoot.

“Oh Maddie how I have missed you,” she captioned some photos.

“Since you’ve been gone we both have changed. But coming back together feels good," she added.

"See you guys in March.”

Eddie's future with the team was also left up in the air when he decided to leave to focus on being a father.

Ryan Guzman is set to continue as a series regular, so there should be some resolution on the forthcoming spring premiere.

The new footage also introduces Arielle Kebbel's Lucy Donato, who is set to be a female version of Buck.

Check out the trailer below and be sure to tune in Monday, March 21 at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.