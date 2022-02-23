90 Day Fiance's Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar: It's Over!

If there's one couple from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 we thought could make it, it's Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar.

On a season filled with couples that don't seem that into each other, there was a glimmer of hope when Mike proposed to Ximena on a recent episode of the TLC hit.

However, In Touch Weekly has confirmed the couple is now apart, less than one year after becoming engaged.

While the engagement has just played out on-screen, these reality shows are filmed way in advance, allowing the crafty editors the time to make them into a storyline.

Rumors swirled earlier this month that the relationship was over, or at the very least, on life support.

Ximena shocked fans with a TikTok of her with a man who is not Mike. The post was swiftly deleted as fans theorized about what broke them up.

Even more concerning, the duo removed each other's names from their Instagram bios.

Now, we know certain reality stars have done this in the past, only to miraculously rekindle things a few days later after some media attention. Still, it sounds like this relationship is done and dusted.

Ximena previously addressed the controversial social media video, claiming that someone "stole my account and uploaded fake stuff."

"So…What did I miss on the gram today?………Wait, let me get my popcorn refilled….. #90dayFiance #BeforeThe90Days #90daycouples #TLC #DiscoveryPlus #B90Season5,” Mike said around the time of the video.

Mike and Ximena's relationship has been the topic of much debate with 90 Day Fiance fans since they appeared on the latest season.

There was a lot of drama between them, pretty much from the get-go.

For one, there was a language barrier that made it difficult for them to communicate.

On top of that, secrets threatened to tear them apart.

On the most recent episode, Mike returned to Colombia, and it was immediately evident their relationship had changed.

Ximena had asked Mike for money for cosmetic surgery, and she revealed she borrowed the money from a loan shark.

Alas, we'll see some more of their relationship play out on the back half of the season.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.