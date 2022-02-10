All Rise Season 3 Sets Summer Premiere on OWN: Who's Been Recast?

All Rise will be back in session this summer on OWN.

While it was initially reported that the CBS-turned-OWN legal drama would be back in the spring, the cabler announced Wednesday that it would be back in June.

The news broke during the virtual Television Critics association.

On the casting front, there will be some changes.

Marg Helgenberger has been confirmed to return in the recurring role of Judge Lisa Benner.

Helgenberger's future on the show was up in the air when the star booked a pilot before the show was revived.

She is also in talks to return to the CSI universe, but hey, at least Judge Benner will be a part of the new season.

Christian Keyes is set to take over the role of Lola's husband Robin. The role was previously played by Todd Williams.

Simone Missick will reprise her role as Judge Lola Carmichael.

Cast members set to return include Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky.

Lindsay Mendez is also back as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort returns as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

All Rise Season 3 picks up six months after the events of All Rise Season 2, on “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice,” according to OWN.

"All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement when the show secured a pickup.

“A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence."

"We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Warners president Brett Paul.

“Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast."

"We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.