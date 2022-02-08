Almost Paradise: IMDb TV Revives Christian Kane Drama

Almost Paradise is getting another shot at life.

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, announced today the Season 2 pickup of the action series, created by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen, who will also serve as co-showrunners.

The popular drama follows Alex Walker (Christian Kane, Leverage: Redemption), a former U.S. DEA agent who, after his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension, is forced into early retirement and relocates to a small tropical island in the Philippines.

Almost Paradise Season 1 is exclusively available to stream on-demand on IMDb TV in the U.S.

"Once the DEA’s most resourceful undercover operative, Walker now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel," reads the official description of the series.

"While he manages to transition from top DEA agent to laid-back islander, the luxury resort has attracted the rich, powerful—and sometimes criminal—elite from around the world, often on a collision course with Alex."

"Despite his best efforts to begin a tranquil new life, he’s pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations, either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle, Syd) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña, The Bourne Legacy), or running into people from his old life."

"And the problem is, he likes it"

The series is executive produced by Dean Devlin, Gary Rosen, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson.

The series drew decent reviews and garnered a devoted following when it aired on WGN America.

It last aired almost two years ago, leading to concerns about the future.

Devlin and Kane are already in the IMDb TV family with Leverage Redemption, which recently snagged a Season 2 pickup.

IMDb TV was previously said to be considering picking up new seasons of canceled ABC dramas Rebel and For Life.

It is good to know the streaming service will bring shows back to life.

The cast of Almost Paradise also includes Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña, Nonie Buencamino, Ces Quesada, Sophia Reola, Ryan Eigenmann, Will Devaughn, Zaijan Jaranilla, Raymond Bagatsing, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.