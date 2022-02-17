Atlanta Sets End Date at FX as Cable Network Orders More Fargo

Atlanta is coming to a close at FX.

FX CEO John Landgraf revealed Thursday that Donald Glover's hit comedy will wrap with its fourth season.

The news dropped during a TCA executive session, and it comes ahead of the premiere of Atlanta Season 3.

The series has been on hiatus since May 2018, so there's a lot of excitement heading into the new season.

The wait for Atlanta Season 4 should not be as grueling because the fourth season has already been filmed.

The decision to end was likely creative. Atlanta has been a success story since its debut, drawing awards love, and rave reviews.

“What more can be said about Atlanta than the critical acclaim and accolades that Donald, Paul, Dianne, Stephen, and Hiro have earned for two exceptional seasons of what is clearly one of the best shows on television,” FX said in 2020 when the show nabbed a fourth-season renewal.

“This group of collaborators and cast have created one of the most original, innovative stories of this generation and we are proud to be their partners.

Meanwhile, FX has picked up a fifth season of Fargo, with Noah Hawley set to bring a whole new story to fans.

“When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?" is the short and sweet logline.

“Noah and Warren [Littlefield, executive producer] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo, and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said Eric Schrier, president, FX Entertainment.

MGM president of scripted television Michael Wright added, “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television… We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

