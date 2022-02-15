Barry Season 3: Premiere Date Finally Revealed!

It's been a long wait for Barry Season 3.

Thankfully, HBO confirmed Tuesday that the Bill Hader-led comedy series will receive its season premiere Sunday, April 24 at 10/9c.

Fans will have waited almost three years for fresh episodes, and it sure sounds like a lot will have changed.

“While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play,” according to HBO’s official synopsis.

“What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season 3 finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

The cast also includes Henry Winkler as Barry’s acting teacher Gene Cousineau, Stephen Root as Barry’s handler Monroe Fuches, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank, and Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Barry's love interest.

Barry has been a bonafide hit for HBO since its first season, and it sounds like the third season will be a lot of fun.

“Season three, more than anything, shows the ramifications of [Barry’s violence],” Hader told critics at the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour.

“Even more bad things happen. Mostly bad.”

Adds co-creator Alec Berg, “What’s interesting all of the wreckage of seasons one and two that Barry had to do to keep the plates spinning … all goes back to his decision to become an actor."

"I really enjoy the fact that everything that happens in the show is a consequence of Barry wanting a better life and every bit of that better life he’s trying to achieve has led to all this chaos.”

Barry received three Emmys for its first season last September including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader); Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Henry Winkler); and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. Barry was created by Alec Berg & Bill Hader who also executive produce.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.